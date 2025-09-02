Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 3, 3, 4, 7
(one, one, three, three, four, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Music Festival is three weekends and will have 12...
2
Food choices build community at annual Fair at New Boston
3
Pet groomer continues a Hamilton family tradition: small business owner
4
Robinson Insulation celebrates 50th anniversary
5
Liberty Twp. regulating placement of EV charging stations