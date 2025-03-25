Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 5, 5
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 5, 5

(one, five, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
100 years of the Middletown Rotary Club: Providing support, service to...
2
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
3
Wittenberg University smashes fundraising record in annual giving event
4
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
5
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...