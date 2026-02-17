Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 7, 9

(two, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Crews recover body of missing man killed in Fairfield Koch Foods blaze
2
Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing
3
Cedarville student launches civil discourse platform on LinkedIn
4
Springfield G92, pastor reject social media rumors about help for...
5
Springfield school attendance lower after threats; district starts...