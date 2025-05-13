Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 4, 6, 8
news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4, 6, 8

(four, six, eight)

