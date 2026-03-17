Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 4
(zero, three, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Haiti TPS: Supreme Court to hear case impacting program in April as...
2
Worker killed by press machine at Sharonville plant
3
Bond set at $1M for suspect in shooting death of 49-year-old Middletown...
4
Miami RedHawks Coach Travis Steele will speak at United Way event at...
5
Around 250 people still without power in Springfield area; outage could...