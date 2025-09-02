Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 8, 8
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 8, 8

(zero, eight, eight)

