Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 0, 4, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

0, 4, 8

(zero, four, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harrison to defend her UFC title next month in Las Vegas
2
Santa, lights, ice skating kick off Holiday in the City festivities
3
Commissioners unaligned on plan for Butler County homeless shelter
4
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
5
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...