Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 5, 7
(zero, four, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County; driver flees...
2
1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash
3
‘Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games’ continue today and through June...
4
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
5
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks