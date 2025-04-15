Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 4, 8
(zero, three, four, eight)
