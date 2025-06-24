Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 6, 8, 9
(zero, six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning...
2
Second person arrested, facing murder charges in connection to...
3
Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution...
4
Trenton family getting out of grocery business
5
Springfield artist’s work chosen for international exhibition