Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 3, 9, 9
(one, one, three, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield schools to stop closing for threats, will add safety help...
2
Springfield evacuates two elementary schools; third school day in a row...
3
Springfield cancels CultureFest, citing safety concerns due to threats
4
In wake of ATV crash deaths, officials urge safety measures
5
UPDATE: Wittenberg moves to online classes Monday after pair of threats