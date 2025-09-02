Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 1, 3, 5, 8
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 1, 3, 5, 8

(one, one, three, five, eight)

