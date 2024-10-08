Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were: 0, 1, 3, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0, 1, 3, 5, 9

(zero, one, three, five, nine)

