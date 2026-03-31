Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 14, 29, 37, 38
(eight, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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