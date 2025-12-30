Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 6, 22, 32, 38
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

4, 6, 22, 32, 38

(four, six, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

