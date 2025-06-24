Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 12, 21, 26, 32
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
