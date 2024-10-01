Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 25, 27, 34, 35
(one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)
