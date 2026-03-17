Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 15, 22, 38, 39
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield Antique Show returns to Clark County Fairgrounds
2
Comedian Becky Robinson to bring out comedy ‘beast’ at Springfield show
3
Haiti TPS: Supreme Court to hear case impacting program in April as...
4
Worker killed by press machine at Sharonville plant
5
Bond set at $1M for suspect in shooting death of 49-year-old Middletown...