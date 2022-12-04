Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
2
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
3
The Miami University Art Museum renamed in honor of donors
4
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
5
Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win...