By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

