Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

