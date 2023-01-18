dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

In Other News
1
Clark County deputies get ‘critical’ safety equipment after fundraisers
2
With future funding uncertain, local emergency rental assistance...
3
From poverty to politics: ‘A rags to riches story’ of JD Vance’s rise...
4
Tracking how local governments are spending $718M in federal ARPA funds
5
Warren County weighing broadband, childcare provider programs with ARPA...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top