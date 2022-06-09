dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

