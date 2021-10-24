Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
In Other News
1
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
2
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
3
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
4
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
5
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...