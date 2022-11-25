dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

