dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

In Other News
1
Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to...
2
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
3
‘This is going to be a hard week.’ Friends, family mourn beloved deputy...
4
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds enters not guilty plea to new...
5
Clark County deputy killed: Prosecutor moved by officers’ response to...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top