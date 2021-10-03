Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0-9-7
(zero, nine, seven)
In Other News
1
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
2
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
3
Child taken to hospital after low-speed impact with vehicle in...
4
Sen. Brown visits Springfield nonprofit that focuses on job training...
5
2 arraigned, 1 given $1M bond to charges related to 15-year-old’s...