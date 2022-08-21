dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

