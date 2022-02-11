Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

8-6-9

(eight, six, nine)

