Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

In Other News
1
Oxford leaders hear proposals for spending $2M in American Rescue Plan...
2
Springfield HS moves to remote learning due to COVID absences
3
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
4
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
5
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top