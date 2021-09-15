Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Person killed in morning crash after steal coil falls off truck
2
Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
5
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary food truck...