BreakingNews
1 in hospital after father allegedly shoots son in Huber Heights
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
2
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...
3
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens today with rides, holiday lights...
4
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
5
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top