Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
