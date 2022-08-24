Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
In Other News
1
Region poised to play big role in cutting edge flight technology
2
Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium temporary signage under review
3
3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat
4
Report: Fewer active-duty families recommending military service
5
First competition at Spooky Nook Sports is Thursday, will feature Badin...