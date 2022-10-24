Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

BreakingNews
Former Yellow Springs, Antioch College doctor accused of sex crimes against 15 women
news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

