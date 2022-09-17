dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

