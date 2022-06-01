Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Ex-Middletown city manager wants job back, says he was on ‘hit list’...
2
Police investigating 3 shooting incidents overnight in Middletown
3
Dayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond
4
Gas prices jump 11% to $4.79 a gallon at some area gas stations
5
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change