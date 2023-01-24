BreakingNews
New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash
news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

