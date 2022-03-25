Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
In Other News
1
VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding...
2
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
3
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...
4
Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have...
5
Urbana burial plot error: ‘I don’t want my son moved’