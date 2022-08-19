Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
In Other News
1
Case of man shot by Amazon delivery driver whom he allegedly attacked...
2
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts...
3
Project to turn historic Springfield building into residential and...
4
100 craft beers available at Hops in the Hangar aircraft-themed event...
5
Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side