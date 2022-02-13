Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband...
2
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
3
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
4
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program
5
Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue rises to $5.35B; CEO predicts ‘phenomenal...