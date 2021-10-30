Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
