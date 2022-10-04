Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-6-8
(one, six, eight)
In Other News
1
Manufacturer picks Urbana for $42 million expansion: ‘People make...
2
Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe
3
Pedestrian safety is focus after Moraine native, a UC student, killed...
4
Man connects local students to glassblowing art through stories he...
5
Mason park, with amenities for all abilities, will be site of World...