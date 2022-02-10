Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
In Other News
1
I-70 West shut down after deadly crash between SUV, semi in Clark...
2
Butler Co. Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption...
3
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...
4
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown...
5
Cedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during...