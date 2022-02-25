Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

In Other News
1
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
2
Tri-State residents with ties to Ukraine watch in agony as Russia...
3
Former Ohio GOP chair makes pitch to be party’s U.S. Senate nominee
4
Democrat Tim Ryan campaigns in Butler Co., seeks to fill Portman’s...
5
Cause of death of Springfield woman found in duplex ruled...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top