Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
3
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
4
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
5
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute