Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-4-5-0

(three, four, five, zero)

