Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-1-7-3
(three, one, seven, three)
In Other News
1
Kings Island hosts final day of Halloween Haunt, will soon reopen for...
2
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale...
3
Pike County murder trial: Jake Wagner, brother of defendant, finishes...
4
Local, state leaders gather to address K-12 teacher shortage
5
I-75 crash involves buses with high school football team; 8 taken to...