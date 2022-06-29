Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-3-0-2
(seven, three, zero, two)
In Other News
1
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
2
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken
3
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
4
Southwest Ohio church group ‘OK’ after Amtrak derails in Missouri, 3...
5
Air Quality Alert today in Butler, Warren counties