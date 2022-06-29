dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

7-3-0-2

(seven, three, zero, two)

