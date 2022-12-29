dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-6-2-5

(eight, six, two, five)

In Other News
1
Sports gambling in Ohio: Know the terminology before placing bets
2
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
3
Mason woman dead after being hit by truck in Deerfield Twp.
4
AAA: Roughly 3,500 calls for help made in Miami Valley over holiday...
5
Still in the holiday spirit? These 5 seasonal events continue this week
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top